Sunderland hospital steps up patrols after staff attacks
- Published
Hospital bosses have upped security patrols after a "spate" of physical and verbal attacks on staff in Sunderland.
Some cases involved patients and visitors taking drugs or drinking alcohol at the city's Royal Hospital, the trust said.
It said that unless an offender's condition was life-threatening, they would be "refused treatment" and face prosecution.
Northumbria Police said it was aware concerns had been raised at the site.
The trust said it had dealt with a higher than usual number of people behaving aggressively and threatening towards staff.
It told the BBC that in the first six months of this year, 177 incidents of violence and aggression were recorded across the entire trust, which also runs South Tyneside District Hospital in South Shields.
It said many attacks had been "fuelled" by those under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which would "not be tolerated".
'Completely unacceptable'
Sean Fenwick, deputy chief executive at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said it had since introduced additional measures to tackle the problem.
It includes the installation of more CCTV cameras and the deployment of extra security officers.
"It's really sad that we've had to put these further actions in place due to the behaviour of a very small minority of people," he said.
"The message is very clear. We will not accept or tolerate antisocial behaviour on any of our hospital or community sites."
He said the trust would "take action" and remove offenders, adding that "staff don't come to work to face abuse" and such behaviour was "completely unacceptable".
Northumbria Police, which has received reports of anti-social behaviour, said fines would be issued to anyone caught drinking in hospital grounds.
In Sunderland, PC Richard Sawyers warned businesses across the city of enforcement action, if found to be wrongly supplying alcohol.
He said alcohol and drugs had been a factor "in recent pockets of disorder".
The officer added: "We work closely with all of our licensed premises to ensure they offer a safe environment for the public, abide by the law and uphold their licensing conditions.
"Where they fall short, we will look to take action against businesses who knowingly sell alcohol to hospital patients who are already under the influence or supplying that alcohol to vulnerable people."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.