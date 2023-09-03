Cullercoats' Sandpiper pub: New plans submitted
Residents and politicians are opposing new plans to demolish a pub and replace it with 14 flats, café and supermarket.
Leisure operator Malhotra has submitted a fresh application to knock down The Sandpiper in Farringdon Road, Cullercoats.
Its previous application to demolish the pub was refused by North Tyneside Council earlier this year.
Malhotra, which runs a number of bars and restaurants, appealed against the decision to the planning inspectorate.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that although it found "no fault" with the proposal and ordered the council to pay appeal costs, the decision was not upheld due to a "clerical technicality".
Labour councillor for Cullercoats Willie Samuel said it was "disappointing" an "almost identical application" had been re-submitted.
"The pub has made great efforts to make their business more sustainable and the new building is as out of keeping with the area as it always was," he said.
"I remain opposed to this development and would urge Malhotra again to reconsider and withdraw this application."
Some residents fear it will overshadow their homes and generate traffic issues.
'Strength of feeling'
Linda Arkley, a Conservative councillor for Cullercoats, said a petition against the plans had attracted hundreds of signatures.
She said: "The strength of feeling against this development has been overwhelming.
"I now hope that the Labour-dominated planning committee will stand with residents against these plans, after all the council should be on the side of local people - not big developers."
A Malhotra spokesperson said it was "thankful to the inspectorate", adding they "sincerely hope that North Tyneside Council will approve the development".
"This project will create employment and quality housing, both of which are needed in the area," he said.
"We look forward to working together with the council."
No date has been set for the council's planning committee meeting.
