Woman seriously injured in Newcastle hit-and-run

The woman is in a stable condition, police said

An investigation has been launched after a woman aged in her 60s was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

The woman was hit by a car on Station Road North in the Forest Hall area of Newcastle before 08:00 BST, Northumbria Police said.

The vehicle left the scene following the incident, close to the junction with Station Road.

The woman remains in hospital with a serious leg injury and police are appealing for witnesses.

