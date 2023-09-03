Sunderland boy, 5, is 'youngest' to finish Coast-to-Coast
A five-year-old boy is believed to have become the youngest to complete the near-200 mile Coast-to-Coast.
Ollie completed the gruelling challenge from St Bees, Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire on Saturday.
The boy, from Ashbrooke, Sunderland, wanted to raise money after witnessing a Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) helicopter rescue.
"He's been absolutely incredible, he's been so determined," father Paul Sainthouse, who walked with him, said.
Armed with a map, supplies, food, drink, and walking boots, the pair set off from the starting point on 18 August.
They had prepared to walk several hours a day, while arranging to rest overnight at B&Bs and campsites along the way.
Mr Sainthouse told the BBC: "I've never had to prize him out of bed or anything. He's just wanted to crack on, he's so proud of himself bless him.
"I thought it would be a struggle at the beginning with the terrible weather but he has proved me wrong."
Despite Storm Betty generating up 60mph (95kmh) winds and heavy rain in the first three days of the walk, they managed to continue as scheduled.
They navigated through the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors before making their way to the finish line, where his family - including mother, Rachel - had gathered.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of him. He's absolutely unbelievable," Mr Sainthouse said.
He said it was important for young children to be outdoors, especially when it was sunny, which he said had improved his own mental health.
"It is important for him to be outside, not behind a screen all day, not just talking to his friends online and to get out and explore the world.
"What a day to finish on, it's just been glorious."
Ollie's fundraiser has since raised more than £2,000 for GNAAS surpassing his original target of £500.
