Matthew Hedges: Foreign Office apology to UAE torture academic
The Foreign Office has apologised to a British academic who was accused of spying and tortured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Matthew Hedges repeatedly denied the accusation and said he was carrying out research for his Durham University PhD.
The Foreign Office (FDCO) said it recognised that he and his family's experience was "a distressing one".
Dr Hedges, from Exeter, said he was "delighted" to receive an apology, which he called a "watershed moment".
He had previously complained to the Parliamentary Ombudsman, which later launched an investigation into how the FDCO handled his case.
It ruled that the FDCO failed to protect the academic and said the department should pay him £1,500 compensation.
Dr Hedges was in Abu Dhabi in 2018 when he was accused of working for MI6 and "spying for or on behalf of" the UK government.
The UAE authorities said material found on his laptop proved he was a spy.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment but was pardoned by the nation's president days later.
Dr Hedges said he was kept in handcuffs and in solitary confinement, questioned for hours and fed a cocktail of drugs.
He said his ordeal had left him with post traumatic stress disorder and insomnia.
Torture cases review
On Monday, the FDCO said it recognised that Mr Hedges and his family's experience was "distressing" and it had a "profound impact."
"We have accepted the ombudsman's finding for Mr Hedges, apologised and will pay the suggested compensation," it added in a statement.
A review into internal guidance on torture and mistreatment cases has now begun, as well as training for consular staff.
Officials will also review how the FDCO supports British nationals who are arrested or in prison abroad.
The statement added: "We always aim to act in the best interest of the individual and acting without their consent in raising concerns about torture and mistreatment creates unacceptable risks."
Dr Hedges, who released a statement on social media, welcomed the apology and said it had been "a battle to reach this stage".
"The FDCO's acknowledgement of the torture and injustice I suffered at the hands of the UAE is a watershed moment, not just for me and my family, but for all British nationals," he said.
"There is now no doubt that the FCDO failed in their obligations towards one of their citizens and I truly hope that the hundreds of other British nationals who are currently detained and suffering torture will benefit from the FCDO's promise of reviewing their clearly outdated and insufficient policies.
"The apology unfortunately does not change the fact that I still have a criminal record for espionage on behalf of the British Government."
He said it was "baffling" that the UK continue to work alongside the UAE "knowing how callous they are with British lives".
"The FCDO should do more to push the UAE to clear my name given that they have this close relationship," he added.
"I will continue to fight for those who are not lucky enough to have been freed or who have ridiculous false charges made against them, and today I revel in the fact that the FCDO have agreed they must do more to protect and help British citizens."
