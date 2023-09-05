A1 Northumberland dualling decision delayed by nine months
The government has delayed a decision over the dualling of the A1 in Northumberland for a further nine months.
Plans to expand a 13-mile (20km) stretch of the road between Morpeth and Ellingham will now be made by 5 June 2024, it said.
The decision had already been put back on three other occasions.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said it "would allow further time to consider" any "relevant matters".
A decision had been due to be made by Tuesday.
The plan was first raised 15 years ago with the aim of making the road safer while boosting the local economy.
In the last four years, there have been 129 accidents on single-carriageway sections of the road, a Freedom of Information request revealed.
Thirty-two of those accidents were "serious" and five resulted in deaths.
'Advanced construction work'
Local councillors have previously expressed concerns the scheme would be dropped by the government.
Residents have also described being "exhausted" by the uncertainty around the expansion plans.
Amanda and Martin Beals' farmhouse will have to be demolished if consent is finally granted.
They told the BBC the threat of being given two months' notice to vacate their home had made their lives "impossible".
Earlier this year it was revealed more than £67m had been spent without the scheme being signed off.
Government agency National Highways said that money had paid for designs, the application for a Development Consent Order - which is needed to allow the project to go ahead - advanced construction work and the purchase of land and properties.
In Northumberland, 42 miles of the A1 are still single carriageway.
