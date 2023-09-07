Newcastle cat rehomed after shipping container rescue
- Published
A kitten that had to be rescued from a shipping container by firefighters has been rehomed.
The cat, since named after Fireman Sam, had to be cut free on Newcastle's Mill Lane Industrial Estate after becoming wedged.
His faint cries were heard by a passer-by who alerted Westgate Ark Cat Homing Centre.
Sam has found a new home with James Scott in Morpeth after being freed by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters from Newcastle Central Fire Station used a saw to carefully cut him free without harming him, a service spokesman said.
Sam was given oxygen before being handed over to the centre.
Westgate Ark volunteer Cath Anderson said: "The firefighters that day were absolutely amazing.
"They were so quick and professional and I'm so grateful for their hard work and patience.
"Sam had a few cuts and bruises but after two weeks with me he was able to be rehomed."
Mr Scott, a 65-year-old semi-retired taxi driver, said Sam was now loving life in Morpeth.
"He came to me such a small thing but has been eating me out of house and home," Mr Scott said, adding: "I've got another cat, Magoo, who was born in May and they are getting on like a house on fire."
He said the firefighters saved Sam's life, adding: "The way he was stuck and his injuries from trying to get out, if that passer-by hadn't heard his cries who knows what could have happened."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.