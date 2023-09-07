Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to start Great North Run
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will start this year's Great North Run.
Some 60,000 runners are taking part in the half marathon on Sunday, which follows a 13.1-mile (21km) route from Newcastle to South Shields.
Under Howe's leadership the club has qualified for the Champion's League for the first time in 20 years.
Sir Brendan Foster, founder, said he was sure there would be a huge number of fans who would be "delighted" to get the chance to thank Howe in person.
"Eddie will also be the first Newcastle manager to start the Great North Run since Sir Bobby Robson, who was also the last manager to take the team to the Champions League," he said.
"Newcastle has always been a proud sporting city and it's great to see Newcastle United thrive on a national and international stage."
Many runners will be taking part to support worthy causes, raising an estimated £25m for charity.
Previous names to start the Great North Run, which has been running for 42 years, include Ant and Dec, Jill Scott and Sir Mo Farah, who will run the final race of his career on Sunday.
Live coverage will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 10:00 and 14:00 BST.
