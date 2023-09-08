Speeding Palmersville driver who killed loved grandfather jailed
A speeding driver who killed a much beloved grandfather who was out walking has been jailed.
Lee Miller, 45, was driving at nearly 50mph in a 30mph zone moments before hitting pedestrian William Small in North Tyneside on 28 February 2021.
Mr Small's family said he was a "true gentleman" who adored his family and was missed by them.
Miller was jailed for six years at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
Northumbria Police said Mr Small, known as Bill, was crossing Forest Hall Road when he was hit by a red Honda Civic being driven by Miller.
He died in hospital four days later.
In a statement, his family said: "Bill, dad, granddad - a true gentleman. That's what people would say about him.
"He was a loving husband of 51 years, an adoring dad and grandad that adored his three grandchildren.
"We all miss him every second of every day."
PC Thomas Wade said Mr Small was a "vulnerable pedestrian" and the crash "simply would not have occurred had Miller been adhering to the speed limit".
"Our collision investigators believe Bill would have had plenty of time to reach the other side of the road had Miller's vehicle been going at 30mph," the officer said, adding: "By ignoring the speed limit and hitting the accelerator, Miller rolled the dice with this man's life - and the consequences are irreversible."
Miller, of Laurel Avenue in Palmersville, North Tyneside, was also banned from driving for five years and must take an extended test before getting his licence back.
