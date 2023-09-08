North Shields: Wilko security guard stabbed in leg at closure-hit store
- Published
A security guard has been stabbed in the leg at a shop in North Tyneside.
It happened at about 16:00 BST on Thursday at Wilko, in the Beacon Centre, North Shields, which is set to permanently close within days.
The man suffered a wound to his leg, consistent with having been caused by "a bladed article", police said.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and he was released on bail pending further inquiries.
Wilko in North Shields is set to close on 14 September after the high street retailer collapsed into administration.
A spokesperson for the administrators, PWC, said: "We can confirm that police were called to the North Shields store on Thursday to an incident resulting in a store detective sustaining injuries and requiring attendance at hospital before being discharged."
