Stack bosses reveal Newcastle United fan zone designs
- Published
Designs for a Newcastle United fan zone made from shipping containers have been unveiled after plans were lodged.
The development, which would include bars, street food and a stage for live music, could be built at Strawberry Place near St James' Park.
Newcastle United is working with Seaburn-based Stack and Saudi events firm Sela, to create the venue.
Stack's previous Pilgrim Street site in Newcastle City Centre closed to make way for redevelopment last year.
The newly released designs show the two-storey site would feature a central plaza, stage and a big screen.
Several food and drink outlets and toilet facilities would surround a large seating area.
Plans for temporary planning permission over three-years were submitted to Newcastle City Council in July with a decision yet to be made.
In a statement to the council, the football club said the fan zone would be "an interactive and immersive destination for everyone" and create about 150 jobs.
It would be a venue for "residents and visitors of all ages", including "sports fans and concert-goers".
The site would be open seven days a week and trade even when there were no football matches at the nearby St James' Park stadium.
Fans have long hoped that the stadium could be expanded on to Strawberry Place, which prompted controversy when it was sold off by former owner Mike Ashley, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Developers had planned to construct flats, offices and a hotel on the plot before the football team's current owner reclaimed the site earlier this year.
The development comes as Stack is creating several complexes across the region with sites in Durham, Bishop Auckland and Middlesbrough expected to open next year.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk