Go North East drivers vote to take strike action over pay
- Published
Commuters have been warned to face severe disruption after Go North East bus drivers voted to go on strike.
About 1,300 workers from its six depots in Sunderland, Washington, Gateshead, Hexham, Consett and Percy Main are expected to strike.
Trade union Unite said the firm had a "last chance" to improve its pay offer before buses come to a standstill. No dates have yet been announced.
The firm previously said the offer had been made despite making losses.
Proposals to standardise some conditions across depots and lock in a two-year deal were rejected, with 98% of those taking part opting for strike action.
The BBC understands drivers had been offered a 9.11% increase in the first year, following by the rate of inflation next year.
However, drivers said they had been faced with a reduction in paid meal break durations and the paid time to travel between bus stations and depots.
They previously said the offer would mean "working more hours for less pay" and the offer was ultimately "funding their own pay rise".
Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said the company had "failed" its members and the public by refusing to "come back to the table" with an improved offer.
"Go North East should be ashamed of themselves," she said.
"Unite will be backing our members to the hilt during their industrial action and their campaign for better pay and conditions."
If the strikes go ahead, it would be the first time the company has been hit by industrial action in several years, despite previous threats from the union.
No such dates have yet been announced, but it is thought they may take place next month.
Go North East previously said the offer tackled inflation and drivers had been guaranteed a further rise next year.
"Unite is claiming without any attempt at justification, that driver pay is not keeping up with inflation," business director Ben Maxfield said last month.
"Quite simply, it is a false flag, and one that could lead to unnecessary industrial action and needless disruption for passengers. Unite would be striking for something they have already been offered."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.