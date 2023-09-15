Gateshead Council to hand over St Mary's Heritage Centre
- Published
A heritage centre said to be Gateshead's "mother church" is set to be handed over to a trust to run.
The Grade I listed St Mary's Heritage Centre has cost Gateshead Council £50,000 a year since 2014.
It will be transferred to the Tyne and Wear Building Preservation Trust if councillors approve the plan next week.
The building, which mostly dates from the 14th Century, would be run as a visitor and events centre, the council said.
Despite attempts to generate income, the site has cost the council £50,000 a year since 2014, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Arson risk'
The local authority's library service previously ran events in the medieval landmark but those have stopped.
The council said if the "high profile and visible" building were left vacant, it could attract anti-social behaviour and potentially an arson attack.
It was therefore a "priority" to find an alternative use for the building, and a tenant with a "strong track record and experience of working in heritage assets", the council said.
The church was the only Anglican church in Gateshead until 1825 and has been referred to as the borough's "mother church".
The council had decided selling it was "not considered to be in the best interests".
Gateshead Council's cabinet will decide on the plan at its meeting on Tuesday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.