Michael Brown: Sepsis death 'exacerbated' by delays
- Published
A man with sepsis died of natural causes "exacerbated" by treatment delays after waiting 14 hours for an ambulance, an inquest has found.
Michael Brown, from Sunderland, died in the city's Royal Hospital in January after doctors found his condition to be "unsalvageable."
During the inquest, senior assistant coroner Karin Welsh said delays "contributed" to his death.
North East Ambulance Service said staff had been under "severe" pressure.
The hearing was told that when Mr Brown was eventually admitted to hospital he was in pain from issues linked to a recent catheter change.
He also had underlying health problems including leukaemia and, along with his partner Ruth Stafford, heavily relied on outside agencies for help.
Ms Welsh said: "Having considered the evidence it is my view, on the balance of probabilities, that the delays contributed to and exacerbated Michael's final hours."
The inquest heard Mr Brown's carer had called 999 and was told to expect an ambulance within four hours.
However, the first crew was only assigned after seven hours and this ambulance, as well as two others that were sent later, were all diverted to other emergencies.
The inquest was told that Mr Brown's family "did not have the comfort of knowing that all that could have been done was done".
It was found that Mr Brown died of natural causes contributed to and exacerbated by delays in securing earlier attendance at hospital and treatment.
Kevin Joisce, a consultant who treated Mr Brown in hospital, told the inquest the patient was "extremely unwell" when he arrived and was "at a very advanced stage of an unsalvageable position".
A decision was made to provide him with end-of-life care and Mr Brown died of sepsis the following day.
Mr Joisce told the inquest at Sunderland City Hall his patient would have had a "higher probability of a different outcome" if he had been given treatment earlier.
'Challenging winter'
Mr Brown was bedbound after having a stroke four years previously and needed a catheter, which became blocked on 10 January.
Ambulance service chief operating officer Stephen Segasby said: "It is always our intention to reach patients as quickly as we can and we share our deepest condolences to Mr Brown's loved ones.
"At the time of this incident we were working at our highest level of escalation and were operating with severe pressures on our service during an incredibly challenging winter.
"We have implemented a number of actions to strengthen our processes and to improve our responses to calls from healthcare professionals."
Mr Brown's sisters Amanda Beale and Lorraine Rae said their older brother was their "protector and the kindest brother" anyone could have.
They believe his death could have been avoided.
'Things never change'
Ms Beale said: "There was a catalogue of errors and these contributed to our brother's death. There's no two ways about it.
"I don't think it was his time, yes he was poorly but sepsis could have been avoided.
"The inquest won't help us as we've still lost our brother, but if it helps put some procedures in place or red flags for vulnerable people, that is a start."
Ms Rae said her brother only lived two miles from the hospital and she could not understand why it took so many hours to get him there.
"The journey to take him in would have been quite short, maybe 10 minutes drive, yet it was decided to leave that short drive and go somewhere else," Ms Rae said.
"When I hear the expression: 'lessons will be learned' I just find it infuriating because things never seem to change."
