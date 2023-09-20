Winners announced for north-east England photography award
- Published
A woman whose day job involves tackling domestic abuse has won the landscape title in an annual photo competition celebrating the north-east.
Julie Smith and Mark Fulcher were named winners in the Northern Photography Prize, in the landscape and portrait categories respectively.
The competition, in its third year, was started by author LJ Ross to capture the "spirit and heart" of the region.
Both winners, picked from a shortlist of 16, will receive a prize of £1000.
Gateshead-born Julie Smith, who lives in Henshaw, Northumberland, was awarded The Spirit of the North East landscape award for her image 'Dancing Trees', which she took on a starry night at Hadrian's Wall.
"My day job is tackling domestic abuse - getting out with my camera to photograph our night skies and wildlife really helps me decompress," she said.
Capturing night-time photos on Hadrian's Wall was a "tonic for the soul" and she felt "blown away" to win the award, she added.
"I live on the edge of the best dark skies national park in the country [Northumberland], and there's nothing better than capturing its raw beauty as simply as possible."
The portrait award was won by Mark Fulcher, from Newcastle, whose winning image 'Start of the Week' captures a man heading to work through an alley as the sun emerges.
Mr Fulcher said: "I said good morning to this gentleman, who was starting work, and I decided to take a candid portrait of him going about his graft."
He said he felt inspired by his win to "continue with his hobby".
Images by the 16 photographers shortlisted for the prize will be exhibited at The Biscuit Factory in Newcastle until 15 October.
