Tyne Coast College: Staff to strike for two days over pay
More than 100 college staff are set to strike for two days next month in a long-running dispute over pay.
The walkout at Tyne Coast College will take place on 3 and 23 October, the University and College Union said.
Sites in Wallsend and South Shields will be affected it added, saying it followed previous action after staff "overwhelmingly rejected" a 3% rise.
The college said the pay offer was "above the rate recommended" by the Association of Colleges, of 2.5%.
'Poverty wages'
It added the rise was agreed by the college board and paid in July, backdated to August 2022.
Jon Bryan, UCU regional support official, said teaching staff were surviving on "poverty wages".
"Our members will be out on strike again next month because management is refusing to pay them fairly," he added.
"These poor relations cannot continue."
