Northumbria Police car overturns after crash in Newcastle
A police car has overturned after it was in a crash with another vehicle in a city.
Emergency services were called earlier to the Fenham area of Newcastle.
A witness said several police and North East Ambulance Service vehicles were in attendance at the crossroads of Barrack Road and Brighton Grove.
The road was partially blocked and a diversion was put in place with vehicles directed away from the area but it has since fully reopened.
