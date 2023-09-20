Northumbria Police car overturns after crash in Newcastle

Crash
A police car crashed with another vehicle in Fenham, Newcastle

A police car has overturned after it was in a crash with another vehicle in a city.

Emergency services were called earlier to the Fenham area of Newcastle.

A witness said several police and North East Ambulance Service vehicles were in attendance at the crossroads of Barrack Road and Brighton Grove.

The road was partially blocked and a diversion was put in place with vehicles directed away from the area but it has since fully reopened.

