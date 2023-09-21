Faye Fantarrow: Funeral for Sunderland singer
- Published
Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart was among more than 150 family and friends paying their respects at the funeral of singer-songwriter Faye Fantarrow.
The 21-year-old, from Sunderland, died last month following her diagnosis with an aggressive brain tumour.
Stewart, who had mentored Faye, said he felt her "presence" at the service at Sunderland Minster earlier.
Faye, who had cancer twice as a child, had been working on new singles when she was diagnosed in August 2022.
More than £265,000 was raised by the North-East music scene to try to get her potentially-lifesaving treatment in the US.
However, she was unable to continue the treatment at a site in California earlier this year and died on 26 August.
After the funeral, Mr Stewart paid tribute to his protégé.
"She knew she was ill but would carry on, you know, the strongest person I know," he said.
"She was brilliantly talented, wrote songs one after the other, they we're so great, she was full of joy and laughter."
Stewart previously pledged £50,000 towards her treatment, while former band member Annie Lennox donated £10,000.
He praised her family for being "so strong", adding her songs would exist forever and hoped more people would discover them.
Her family previously said they were "broken and desolate" following her death.
"Faye had wisdom, compassion and understanding beyond her years," they said last month.
"She loved fiercely, laughed easily and lived gregariously."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk