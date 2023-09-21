CCTV appeal as man exposes himself to Newcastle pharmacy staff
Police searching for a man who exposed himself to staff at three pharmacies have released CCTV footage.
The incidents happened in Pelaw, Gateshead on 26 July, Forest Hall, North Tyneside on 27 July and Newcastle on 2 August, Northumbria Police said.
Officers said on each occasion a man requested a private consultation with a worker before exposing himself.
The force has since urged those with information to contact them directly.
