Jack Woodley: Ten youths who killed 18-year-old lose appeals
Ten youths who killed an 18-year-old man in a group attack have lost their murder appeals.
The boys, aged between 14 and 18 at the time of Jack Woodley's October 2021 killing, had claimed the judge at their murder trial "failed" to be fair.
Mr Woodley suffered multiple injuries including spinal fractures but was killed by a single stab wound during an 80-second attack in Houghton-le-Spring.
Appeal judges said they were "satisfied that all of the convictions are safe".
One of the youths, who was aged 15 at the time, admitted stabbing Mr Woodley in the back with a 25cm (9in)-long "Rambo-style" knife but claimed it was an accident.
The other youths were also convicted of murder at Newcastle Crown Court after jurors heard they were involved in the pile-on to various extents.
All 10, now aged between 16 and 19, were sentenced to life with minimum terms of between eight and 17 years.
Seven of the youths, including the now 17-year-old who stabbed Mr Woodley, could not be identified but reporting restrictions were later lifted on three of them after they turned 18, namely Wheatley, Clayton Owen, both 19, and Sonny Smith, 18.
Their lawyers argued a break in the 11-week-long trial had an unfair impact on the youths and, in his summing up, His Honour Judge Rodney Jameson KC "crossed the boundary" from being an impartial and "neutral umpire" into offering an opinion that damaged jurors' views of the defendants.
However, the appeal judges said: "Viewing the factual summing up as a whole, and not cherry-picking a word here or a phrase there, we are unable to accept that it was flawed in the ways which the appellants suggest.
"On the contrary, it was in our view a thorough and fair rehearsal of the evidence and issues, and was sufficient to overcome any difficulties which may have been caused by the two-week interruption of proceedings."
'Prevented from escaping'
At the trial, prosecutors said the group had gone to the Houghton Feast on 16 October looking to fight someone and attacked Mr Woodley as he walked towards the town centre.
He was punched, kicked and stamped upon with prosecutor Mark McKone KC saying the gang "prevented him from escaping and other people from helping him".
Witnesses described the scene as like animals attacking a piece of meat, with one telling the jury it appeared to be a deliberate attempt to kill.
Mr Woodley collapsed in an alley next to the Britannia Inn and died the following day in hospital from a 7cm (2.8in)-deep knife wound that passed between his ribs and into his lung.
