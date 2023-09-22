Newcastle United Stack 'fan zone' plan approved
A Newcastle United "fan zone" made from shipping containers has been unanimously approved by councillors.
The development, which would have bars, food, large screens and a music stage, will be built on the disused car park near St James' Park Metro station.
It will be made from 50 shipping containers and can host 3,000 people.
The club said it was "delighted", adding the venue would create "a host of economic and employment opportunities for the city centre".
Permission has been granted for the next three years despite concerns from residents and nearby businesses.
Council officers said the temporary nature of approval meant "no harm" would arise to the "character of the area", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Council planners acknowledged 59 businesses which rely on matchday revenue had objected but said competition was not a planning consideration.
Residents had raised concerns about noise but the council's head of public safety and regulation, Ed Foster, said developers would look to bring in "state of the art noise control systems" to make sure that sound would be "very, very focused".
"I'm hoping this will find the fine balance between meeting the needs of the existing community and the new business there," he said.
The venue is a joint venture with Seaburn-based shipping container venue company Stack and Saudi events firm Sela, the football club's shirt sponsor.
It has been described as being broadly similar to the former Stack site in Pilgrim Street in Newcastle city centre, which was closed to make way for redevelopment last year.
Although billed as a "fan zone", the venue will be open to all members of the public seven days a week.
The site, between Strawberry Place and Gallowgate, was bought back by Newcastle United's new owners after being controversially sold off by ex-owner Mike Ashley.
There had been plans to build flats, offices and a hotel on the plot before the football team's current owner reclaimed it earlier this year.
Stack is also creating several complexes across the region with sites in Durham, Bishop Auckland and Middlesbrough expected to open next year.
It is expected the new venue at St James' will open in February.
