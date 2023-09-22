Tyne and Wear fire chief Chris Lowther retires after 26 years
The chief fire officer for Tyne and Wear has stepped down from the role after 26 years in the service.
Earlier this year Chris Lowther vowed to "thoroughly" investigate allegations of misogyny and sexual harassment within Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).
Deputy chief fire officer Peter Heath has replaced Mr Lowther, who announced his retirement in February.
Mr Lowther first joined in 1997 working at Gateshead Community Fire Station.
He remained in the region throughout his career and was appointed to run the service in 2017.
"It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the communities of the North East and to work alongside such dedicated and professional people," he said.
Mr Lowther, from Gateshead, said the reason he gave eight months' notice of his retirement instead of the contractual three was "to ensure succession planning was in place".
He said Mr Heath had since formed a new leadership team.
Under his leadership, TWFRS was rated as good following two inspections by the fire service watchdog.
However, Mr Lowther had to commit to tackling concerns raised over the culture in the service following allegations from staff.
At the time, he said an "independent cultural audit" would take place, and apologised if any decision he made had "damaged that trust, or added to the trauma of a victim of sexual assault".
Successor Mr Heath said he appreciated the "trust in me, significance and responsibilities".
"I will place a concerted focus on supporting continuing improvements within our service on all matters of decency, inclusivity, fairness and respect," he said.
"And will not shy away from leading and driving this to ensure that the workplace is a safe and inclusive place for all staff where inappropriate behaviours are not tolerated."
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority (TWFRA) chair Phil Tye said the service under Mr Lowther had "consistently been one of the fastest-responding" services to high-profile fires and had worked to "reduce firefighters' exposure to contaminants".
