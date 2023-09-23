Ryton: Estate residents protest against parking loss
Residents living on "a working class estate" near a new development have said the loss of parking spaces because of it has made them "feel like second class citizens".
A group called for replacement spaces at a protest at Cushy Cow Lane in Ryton, Gateshead, earlier.
They said losing spaces would affect disabled residents and they were not consulted about the changes.
Developer Bellway and Gateshead Council said a consultation did take place.
They also said the removal of the spaces would improve safety at a nearby junction.
Cushy Cow Parking protest group spokesman Stephen Kelly said the changes would have "a serious impact on our quality of life".
"It's not a sophisticated estate, we aren't rich, it's a working class estate and they're making us feel like second class citizens," he said.
He added that the estate, which was built in the 1970s, was "designed to be low traffic so children could run about" and even "won awards for this in 1977", but residents were now "worried that emergency services will struggle to access the estate".
In a statement, Bellway said the works were to comply with its obligations for junction improvements and "formed part of the planning application, which followed the correct consultation processes".
Gateshead Council said the 550-home development, which included 283 from Bellway, had needed some on-street parking to be removed for a safe pedestrian crossing.
It said residents were consulted and after permission was granted, a design revision was held which meant six spaces were affected, instead of the original two.
A representative said that while that was "more than first anticipated", surveys had indicated that "an appropriate level of parking will remain to meet demand".
They added that the council's planning team was speaking to those who had questions about changes to the area.
