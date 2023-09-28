Sycamore Gap tree: Proposals, photographs and the big screen
Standing tall for centuries, a lone tree at Northumberland's Sycamore Gap has survived even the harshest of elements that often batters its remote setting.
But overnight it was toppled "deliberately" as the authorities put it.
It's a sight I have never physically seen. I remember getting a glimpse for the first time as a kid in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and because of the magic of cinema, I was totally unaware it was up the road from home.
For many, it is more than a tree. It is a symbol of Northumberland and the surrounding North East. It was on my list of things to visit. Now, it is no more. And it left people reeling.
"I hope whoever has done that has a conscience because you have just murdered a sentinel of time and elemental spirit of Northumberland," said Hairy Biker Si King on social media, who grew up in County Durham.
"And I hope you feel really good about yourself for whatever warped reason you have done it - it's shocking. I am beyond words."
Steve Upton, who leads walks to the spot as part of Newcastle Hiking, also remembers when it got the Hollywood treatment.
"My relationship with that tree started when I watched Robin Hood when I was a kid," he said.
"I have led many groups hiking up there and it's always a great walk, people get very excited about it.
"It was absolute perfection, photographers from across the world visit to specifically see that because of the landscape around it.
"We are coming into autumn now, I was excited to go up to the scene myself to see her in her autumn colours and that has obviously been stripped away from everyone now."
He said many people, including himself, have gone to the location to contemplate and relax because of its natural surroundings.
"There are other groups leading meditations up there and people say it's a magical place to be for those reasons," he said.
"This act of vandalism is irreparable, you can't wash this off a wall."
Alison Hawkins, who lives in Liverpool, was one of the first on the scene on Thursday morning.
Ms Hawkins, who was on her fourth day of walking Hadrian's Wall, said she was "tearful" when she discovered from a national park ranger that the tree had been cut down.
He told her "there was paint around the cut section" so it was done by someone "who knew where they were going to cut", she said.
"It was a proper shock. It's basically the iconic picture that everyone wants to see.
"We've carried on the walk but news is spreading so we've passed quite a few people asking us if it's true."
Many people walk Hadrian's Wall for charity and the tree is a welcome focal point amid the challenging route.
One group raising funds for Keech Hospice Care in Luton, Bedfordshire, posed in front of it just hours before it was chopped down.
Andrea Daniels, who was part of the team, said she could not believe what had happened.
"We were only there yesterday, marvelling at its beauty," she said.
"It was such a privilege to be there, standing beneath Sycamore Gap and being dwarfed by it.
"It really was a force of nature. Now it's gone and we can't understand why anyone would do such a terrible thing."
Photographer Ian Sproat also travelled to the site as the story spread.
"It is the heart of the North East," he told BBC Radio Newcastle's Anna Foster.
"I don't think people will realise how much of an impact this will have - it's like cutting down the Tyne Bridge or the Swing Bridge in Newcastle, it's just as monumental.
Mr Sproat last captured the tree against the backdrop of the Northern Lights a week ago.
"We got one of the best Northern Lights shows the North East has ever seen, they filled the Sycamore Gap, it was just a beautiful shot.
"It's something I will always look back on as my last ever shot of the tree."
Steve Blair, who manages the Twice Brewed Inn in Bardon Mill, Hexham, which is just a stone's throw away from the famous site, believed it was "the most photographed tree" in the Northern Hemisphere.
"The tree is such a big draw for tourism in the north of England and in such a beautiful countryside as well," he said.
"It's quite a popular place for people to propose and for wedding photographs.
"It's so symbolic, you see people sitting on the bankside viewing the tree for hours at a time."
He hopes that while the initial shock will be "devastating" for many, the tree's remains may be put to good use near the site.
"The tree itself can be used for something around the Sycamore Gap itself," he suggested
"It's not as easy as people think just putting another tree there, it has been growing for many years.
"There will be some good to come of it hopefully, it's just devastating at the moment."
A 16-year-old has been arrested. over the incident.
