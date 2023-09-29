Sycamore Gap: Man in his 60s held after Hadrian's Wall tree cut down
A man in his 60s has been arrested by police investigating the cutting-down of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.
The landmark, beside Hadrian's Wall, was cut down overnight on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said the man was arrested on Friday evening and remains in custody assisting with inquiries.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday and has since been released on bail, police said.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: "The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark - and a local treasure - has quite rightly resulted in an outpouring of shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.
"I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we're taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.
"Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch..
"If you've seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us - I'd implore you to contact us."
A police presence remained at the site on Friday, with forensics officers taking measurements and samples from the remains and photographing the area.
One was heard saying: "In 31 years of forensics I've never examined a tree."
The tree was believed to be about 300 years old, and was looked after by both the Park Authority and the National Trust.
It grew in a natural dip in the landscape near Hexham and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.
Northumberland National Park Authority officials said the tree was "part of England's identity" as it had been "a real inspiration" to artists, writers and photographers.
Chief executive Tony Gates said: "A lot of people have a deep connection to this place, and fond memories of this place, and to have lost that is a real shame."
National Trust manager Andrew Poad said the stump was "healthy" and experts might be able to coppice the tree, where new shoots grow from the trunk's base.
However, Mark Feather, estate manager at the Woodland Trust, said it would "take a few years to develop into even a small tree and around 150 to 200 years before it is anywhere close to what we have lost".
