Jarrow girl, 6, undergoes seven brain tumour surgeries
- Published
The family of a six-year-old who had to endure seven surgeries for a brain tumour say more awareness is needed.
Eleanore was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a type of brain tumour, after headaches and vomiting in 2021.
The schoolgirl, from Jarrow, has now returned to classes but has long-term health issues including diabetes.
Parents Stuart and Karen Guthrie led hundreds of people on a walk in Newcastle to raise funds for research.
The youngster was taken to hospital after suffering symptoms, which doctors initially believed to be chronic pneumonia.
A CT scan at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary later revealed a tumour, prompting the first of several operations.
After recovering from the surgeries, she was given 28 sessions of proton beam therapy at The Christie hospital in Manchester.
However, a more recent MRI scan showed the cyst "had trebled in size", said Mrs Guthrie.
On Saturday, the parents held a walk through the city's town moor with friends, family and members of the public attending.
Mr Guthrie said: "It's not until you start speaking to people who you know that there's lots of people affected.
"We've had a few friends and family where part of their family or closest friends have had brain tumours. It's quite a common disease but not many people know the challenges around it."
Following the treatment, Eleanore has lost a significant amount of her eyesight, while she has an underactive thyroid and adrenal insufficiency.
'Doing really well'
Mrs Guthrie said her daughter had been left with "a lot of challenges to face" but remained positive.
"She's back at school which is lovely, she missed out on a lot of school last year but she is back at school and enjoying that.
"She's made lots of new friends at school and is doing really well."
Brain Tumour Research's Matthew Price said the parents had raised more than £28,000 for the charity in recent years.
"It's only with the support of people like them that we're able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Eleanore who are forced to fight this awful disease," he added.
