Glenn McCrory: Ex-boxer's sex assault trial an 'absolute nightmare'
Former world champion boxer Glenn McCrory has described his trial for sexual assault as an "absolute nightmare".
Mr McCrory, 59, was alleged to have assaulted three women at a dinner ahead of an Anthony Joshua heavyweight title fight in London in September 2021.
He was cleared of all charges last week following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.
The County Durham-born boxer won the IBF cruiserweight title in 1989.
Mr McCrory was said to have touched the arms of waitresses at the dinner where he had been a guest speaker.
The court also heard he used words including "pet" and "darling" - phrases Mr McCrory told the jury were just friendly terms commonly used in his native North East.
'Utter astonishment'
In an interview with the BBC's Look North, he said he had touched a waitress's elbow when he asked for his starter.
"That is basically it, which turned a few weeks later into getting a letter saying there was a complaint and would I go to Wood Green police station.
"I went and answered any questions there were, got a charge for harassment and then that charge, six months later - to my utter astonishment - it came back from the Crown Prosecution Service as three counts of sexual assault.
"For the last two years I have been in an absolute nightmare."
Mr McCrory said the mental toll of the case had left him feeling suicidal.
"I've lost three-and-a-half stone. I haven't been this weight since I was 19.
"It's a tragedy. I couldn't come out of the house. I had lots of work and was doing very well [but] everything has gone.
"I've lost everything. Everything has been taken away. People were cancelling contracts.
"These were friends and people I was close to. They [felt they] had to distance themselves because of the nature of the allegations.
"It got to the point where I needed the Crisis [mental health] team because I gave up. That's an awful thing to say. I did not want to go on."
Referring to the terms he had used to address staff at the event, he added: "I'm massively proud of my region. I'm proud that we are friendly and we do call each other 'pet', 'love' and 'darling'."
Mr McCrory became the first fighter from the North East of England to win a world boxing title when he defeated Patrick Lumumba.
Following his retirement he has worked as a television pundit and in acting, as well as writing a play about his terminally ill brother.
