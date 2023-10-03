Sycamore Gap: Capturing final photo of tree 'so emotional'
A woman who believes she may have taken the last photo of an iconic tree on Hadrian's Wall, hours before it was felled, says her moment there now feels "so surreal".
Alice Whysall, 33, was hiking past the Sycamore Gap in "horrible rain" at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
It is believed the world-famous tree was cut down that night.
Ms Whysall, from Brampton, Cumbria, said it was "such an emotional thing to have seen it in its final hours".
The tree was believed to be about 300 years old and stood beside Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.
The landmark was known to many walkers, especially those hiking the 84-mile (135km) Hadrian's Wall Path.
Ms Whysall was on her fourth day of her journey along the trail when she reached the site on Wednesday evening.
"It was horrible rain, I had my hood up and head down so at first I didn't even realise I was there.
"It was such an iconic sight and such a milestone of the walk.".
She said she spent about 20 minutes alone by the tree which was "so special".
Northumberland National Park Authority officials believe the sycamore, known as Robin Hood's Tree, was "deliberately felled" on Wednesday night.
A man in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy who both were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
"I was sent so many messages from friends about it [being cut down] and I thought it was a hoax," Ms Whysall said:
"It blew my mind that I went to bed and then it was gone. I'm sure I was the one of the last people there.
"I can't get my head around that it's gone. It feels so surreal."
