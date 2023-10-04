Shiney Row: Man dies in suspected American bully XL attack
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died in a suspected American bully XL attack.
Officers received a report that a dog had injured a 54-year-old in Maple Terrace in Shiney Row, near Houghton-le-Spring, at 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody, police said.
The dog was shot dead at the scene and a second dog was also seized.
Police said they believed both animals were bully XL breeds.
Residents said they saw paramedics working on the man's badly injured throat in the aftermath of the attack.
Linda Blyth, who lives in Maple Terrace, said it happened on a grassy area behind her home.
She said police responded in large numbers and officers told residents to go inside.
"We were told 'go in, shut your doors' and then I heard the gun shot," she said.
The dog was shot in the owner's yard.
"I don't know what set the dog off, everyone is speculating," she said.
Speaking of the paramedics, she said: "It was awful to see, you don't expect it on your doorstep."
A local dog owner, who asked not to be named, said he often saw two bully XLs being walked in the area.
He saw the man's throat had been injured, and said: "I heard a girl screaming for the police, saying the man was dying.
"The man got put in the ambulance and they were working on him here for about 10 minutes before they set off."
Det Ch Insp Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said there was no wider threat to the public and those involved were "known to each other".
"First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man's family and loved ones," she said.
"This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can.
"I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while inquiries are ongoing."
Police said the man later died "despite the efforts of hospital medics to save his life".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to ban the breed by the end of the year under the Dangerous Dogs Act after a series of attacks.
A spokesman for Mr Sunak previously said a "transition period" would be introduced, with details likely to follow a consultation on the plan.
Owners could face a requirement to neuter their dogs and muzzle them in public, the Government's chief vet has suggested.
