Sycamore Gap: Women crochet postbox topper tree tribute
Two women who live in a town close to the felled Sycamore Gap tree have crocheted a tribute postbox topper.
Carrie Page and Christine Hopper said residents of Hexham were "knocked down into shock" after the world-famous tree was chopped down one week ago.
They worked together to create a postbox decoration for the town, which lies about 14 miles (22km) from the Sycamore Gap site in Northumberland.
The pair said the landmark "meant a lot to people in the Tyne Valley".
The tree was believed to be about 300 years old and stood beside Hadrian's Wall.
Hundreds of people have been turning up to the site after it was deliberately cut down overnight on 27 September.
Ms Hopper, 63, described the incident as "horrid" and said she and Ms Page "couldn't believe it".
"It sort of knocked the whole town and the area down for shock more than anything else," she explained.
Ms Hopper and Ms Page, 51, then decided to crochet a decorative topper, featuring a green base and tree in the centre with varying shades of green leaves and branches, for the town's centre.
Ms Hopper continued: "People were instantly taking pictures of it, I was getting comments on Facebook.
"It's been a lovely thing to be a part of."
Ms Page said the tree "meant a lot to most of the people in the Tyne Valley, nearly all of us have been there, we've all taken visitors there to see it".
"If it was a building, it could get rebuilt - yes, you could plant another tree and it would be nice to see something there, but it will never be the same tree," she added.
A man in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
