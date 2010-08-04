A man has been stabbed in the leg in Swindon.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said two young males were in a fight at the Brunel Shopping Centre at about 1545 BST on Monday. One was cut on the lip.

But about 25 minutes later in the Railway Village, East Street, the two had another altercation and one was stabbed in the leg.

The offender ran down Holbrook Way. Anyone with information is asked to call police.