Image caption Wiltshire Council said it was happy to help the town council find another location for the baskets

A decision to take down hanging baskets in a Wiltshire town because of health and safety concerns has been criticised.

Linda Martin had been hanging the floral displays in Wilton town square for more than 10 years.

But Wiltshire council said they were a potential hazard to pedestrians and could damage the young trees they were hanging from.

Mrs Martin, from Burcombe, said: "I'm saddened by it, really."

She said: "We are all trying to do our best in Wilton and you get knocked down.

"I feel really sad about it and it makes me nervous about doing the right thing and maybe being prosecuted because of it."

'Absolutely absurd'

Wiltshire Council said: "The town council asked us to look at their concerns regarding the way the hanging baskets were attached to the young trees, we confirmed they would cause harm to the trees and were also a potential hazard to pedestrians - especially those partially-sighted."

Salisbury MP John Glen said of the decision to take down the baskets: "It's absolutely absurd."

He said Prime Minister David Cameron had ordered a review of health and safety laws.

"I hope many of these regulations and rules that dominate our society can be swept away in the future," Mr Glen said.

Peter Cornall, from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, said: "There doesn't seem to be the same acceptance of risk and hazard when things have gone wrong. We all want to find someone to blame.

"If it's fairly trivial and insignificant then I think we can put up with some more risks and hazards in our lives."