Domestic violence offenders in Wiltshire in homes ban
Nearly 30 orders banning perpetrators of domestic violence from their homes in Wiltshire have been granted by magistrates in the past month.
Wiltshire Police began a 12-month Home Office pilot of Domestic Violence Protection Orders (DVPO) on 30 June.
During July magistrates in the county granted 27 out of 30 requests for DVPOs in the county.
The orders are aimed at protecting victims in the short term. No charges need to be brought.
A Wiltshire Police spokesman said 20 orders had been granted for the maximum 28 days.
The first application to Chippenham magistrates banned a man from his home in Devizes.
West Mercia and Greater Manchester Police are also trialling the scheme.
