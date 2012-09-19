Teenage driver charged after fatal Swindon crash
The driver of a car which crashed in Swindon, killing its passenger, has been charged over the death.
Constantine Voulgaris, 19, from Swindon, died when the Vauxhall Corsa left the road and hit a tree on Marlborough Road on 14 June.
Luke John Cowley, 18, from Swindon, who was left needing hospital treatment after the crash has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Cowley is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court in October.
