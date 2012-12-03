Image caption Two existing buildings at the Trowbridge campus will be demolished to make way for the new centre

Students in Wiltshire wanting to be electricians, plumbers and carpenters are to get new a £3.6m facility.

Wiltshire College has announced it has been given the grant to build a state-of-the-art Construction Skills Centre at its Trowbridge campus.

It said the facility would "meet the training needs of our local industries and community in the future".

Plans for the centre include 12 workshops, a carpentry machine shop, gas training facility, and classrooms.

The 2,303 sq m (24,789 sq ft) building will replace two existing buildings at the site and is expected to be ready for September 2014.

Di Dale, college principal, said: "The new skills centre will improve integration of workshops, increase usable space, improve supervision and provide a more attractive environment for students, professional clients and employers as well as significantly improving the learner experience."

The grant has been given by the government's Skills Funding Agency.

A total of 3,300 full-time students and 6,000 part-time students attend the college's four campuses in Salisbury, Chippenham, Trowbridge and Lackham.

In July the college announced it would be reducing its number of staff in order to cut £2.4m from its budget.