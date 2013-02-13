Image copyright Europic Agency Image caption A rescue helicopter flew the girl to hospital in Innsbruck where she later died

A 10-year-old who died after hitting a tree while skiing in Austria was from Wiltshire, police have confirmed.

An Austrian police spokesman said Jemima Prees skied off piste on Sunday while on holiday with her parents and brother.

He added that she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash in the Mayrhofen resort in the Tyrol region.

Jemima, from Colerne near Chippenham, was flown by helicopter to hospital in Innsbruck but died the following day.

'First aid'

"After the girl lost control, she began to gain speed. She went faster and faster and sped over the edge of the piste and into the woods," the Tyrol police spokesman said.

"She then hit the tree and was very badly hurt.

"Her father and brother were behind and they went after her immediately and saw the accident.

"The family gave her first aid and called the emergency services."

She attended Calder House School which said in a statement that she was "everybody's sweetheart... a lovely girl".

Her family are believed to be returning home from Austria later.

The Mayrhofen resort in Austria has almost 100 miles (161 km) of pistes and has been popular with British skiers since the 1970s.