Image caption Timothy Crook is charged with the murder of his elderly parents in 2007

A man charged with the murder of his elderly parents seven years ago has been deemed fit to stand trial, Wiltshire Police has said.

Timothy Crook is accused of murdering Robert Crook, 90, and Elsie Crook, 83, on 14 July 2007 at their home in Thames Avenue, Swindon.

A force spokesman said Mr Crook had previously been declared unfit to stand trial "due to mental health concerns".

The 50-year-old is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

He is expected to face a plea and case management hearing.