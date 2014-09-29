Wiltshire

Swindon man deemed fit to stand trial over parents' murder

  • 29 September 2014
Timothy Crook
Image caption Timothy Crook is charged with the murder of his elderly parents in 2007

A man charged with the murder of his elderly parents seven years ago has been deemed fit to stand trial, Wiltshire Police has said.

Timothy Crook is accused of murdering Robert Crook, 90, and Elsie Crook, 83, on 14 July 2007 at their home in Thames Avenue, Swindon.

A force spokesman said Mr Crook had previously been declared unfit to stand trial "due to mental health concerns".

The 50-year-old is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

He is expected to face a plea and case management hearing.

Image copyright bbc
Image caption Elsie and Robert Crook died in 2007

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites