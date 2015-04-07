Image caption The former technical college, which dates back to 1895, has lain empty since 2006 when the adjoining Swindon College campus closed

A derelict Victorian building in Swindon that faced demolition before it was awarded Grade II-listed status is to be turned into apartments.

The former technical college has lain empty since 2006 when the adjoining Swindon College campus closed.

Site owner Ashfield Land has been granted planning permission to convert the building into 24 apartments.

Swindon Borough Council said planners agreed the move under delegated powers as its cabinet supported the proposals.

Ashfield Land's James Digby said work would begin on converting the building into apartments in early summer, with completion expected by late 2016.

The developer was also responsible for building the adjoining £50m Regent Circus leisure and retail complex, which fully opened in February.

Mr Digby said: "We are really pleased to get planning permission for the college building as it's the final phase of the redevelopment of Regent Circus."