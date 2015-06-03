Wiltshire drink-drive crash victim awarded £2.3m
- Published
A man left severely disabled after being hit by a drink-diver has been awarded £2.3m and £105,000-a-year to cover the costs of his care for life.
The 26-year-old from Wiltshire suffered serious physical injuries and brain damage when the car ploughed into him, the High Court was told.
The man, who was 20 at the time, was in hospital and rehabilitation care for three years afterwards.
Mr Justice Holroyde said the man "faces a lifetime of disability".
'Devastating injuries'
The man, whose identity has been protected by the court, was walking with his girlfriend, side by side, in a street in central Wiltshire, with a very narrow pavement.
Mr Justice Holroyde said the young man was walking in the carriageway so his girlfriend could walk on the pavement when the driver - who was "under the influence of alcohol" and going "at excessive speed" - hit him.
The motorist was later convicted of driving with excess alcohol, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.
The 26-year-old will never be able to work or live independently, and needs day and night care.
He lost vision in his left eye and his left arm and hand do not function effectively, the court heard.
Mr Justice Holroyde said he had made a "remarkable recovery" from the brain injury, which showed he was a "very determined young man".
The judge said: "Money can only go so far to compensate a young man for the devastating injuries that this claimant has suffered and the lasting impact on his life."