Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Several thousand cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1m were seized in a midnight raid on RGHQ Chilmark

Three men have appeared in court on slavery charges following the discovery of a cannabis factory in a former nuclear bunker.

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1m were seized at RGHQ Chilmark in Wiltshire on Wednesday.

Martin Fillery, 45, Plamen Nguyen, 27, and Ross Winter, 30, were charged with conspiring to hold another person in slavery/servitude.

They appeared before Swindon magistrates on Saturday.

Nguyen and Winter, both of Bristol, and Fillery, of Bridgwater, Somerset, were also accused of conspiracy to produce the Class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority.

Wiltshire Police said three other men, all aged over 18, were previously released without charge.

The former Ministry of Defence bunker was built in the 1980s to protect local dignitaries and government officials in the event of a nuclear attack.

No bail applications were made and the men were remanded into custody to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on 29 March.