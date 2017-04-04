Man, 50, bailed after being questioned over baby murder
A 50-year-old man been bailed by police after being questioned on suspicion of murdering a three-month-old baby.
The boy was found with "life-threatening injuries" at a property on Thresher Drive on 25 March and died six days later on Friday, 31 March.
Wiltshire Police said the same man had previously been questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.
A post-mortem examination is set to take place later this week while inquiries continue, police added.
