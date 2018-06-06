Image copyright Alana Tabley-Barke Image caption A letter of apology swiftly followed this one from Wessex Water, which is now investigating

A water company has apologised after sending letters to customers which insulted an unknown man.

A rude word was included in a letter from Wessex Water to about 70 properties in Chippenham, Wiltshire informing residents about upcoming roadworks.

A second letter of apology was delivered later the same day after the firm was mocked on social media.

The company said the letter had been "tampered with" and was investigating.

Alana Tabley-Barke received the first letter on 5 June and shared it on Twitter, "congratulating" Tom Wysocki for being "mentioned in dispatches".

Wessex Water replied to say it was "deeply sorry for the inappropriate language and any offence caused by this letter".

In a statement, it added: "A letter about water supply work was tampered with and contained some inappropriate language.

"We've taken the matter extremely seriously and we're taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again."

There has been no word as to who the now-infamous Tom Wysocki is, but @TomWysocki1 tweeted to rule himself out, saying: "Lol. I am pretty sure it is not me either."