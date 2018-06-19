Image copyright Google Image caption The car and motorbike collided on Penhill Drive

A driver has been arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in crash.

The victim was riding along Penhill Drive in Swindon at 20:00 BST on Monday when a white Peugeot car pulled out from a junction and collided with his black and red Aprilia motorbike.

Wiltshire Police said the 28-year-old motorcyclist, who is from Swindon, "sustained multiple injuries and sadly died at the scene".

The male driver of the car has been arrested in connection with the crash.

He remains in custody, and police are appealing for witnesses to make contact.