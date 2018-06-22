Wiltshire

Swindon motorbike crash: Tribute to Luke Chapman

  • 22 June 2018
Luke Chapman Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Luke Chapman died after a crash in Swindon

A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car was a "lovable boy", his family have said.

Luke Chapman, 28, from Swindon, was in a crash with a Peugeot at the junction of Penhill Drive and Durnford Road in the town, at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

In a statement, his family said he was "loved by many and has already left a huge hole in our hearts".

The Peugeot driver, a 24-year-old man from Swindon, was arrested and released while inquiries continue.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites