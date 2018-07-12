Image copyright Trowbridge Fire Station Image caption A smoke plume from a fire on Salisbury Plain can be seen over Trowbridge

The Army has paused live firing exercises on Salisbury Plain until further notice, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

A fire sparked by the exercises has created a smoke plume which can be seen 40 miles away in Somerset.

The military training, using high-explosive ammunition, has now been temporarily stopped, the MoD said.

Earlier on Thursday police temporarily closed a stretch of the A360 due to poor visibility.

A large number of calls have been made to the three fire services which cover Wiltshire, Somerset and Bath.

Image caption The training exercises resumed earlier in the week on Salisbury Plain but have now been halted

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said the smoke plume had spread as far as Frome, Shepton Mallet and Wells - which is over 40 miles from the training area.

The MoD spokesman said: "We have reviewed the risks of continuing live firing on Salisbury Plain training area and have made the decision to cease artillery live firing until further notice.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and share updates."

As Salisbury Plain is owned by the Army, the fire service can only put out fires which spread to the edge of the training zones.