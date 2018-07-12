Image copyright Simon Foot Image caption The police cordon was near Zizzis restaurant on Castle Street

A road in Salisbury has been reopened after police cordoned it off after a man fell ill in the city centre.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Castle Street involving a man in his 30s at 18:20 BST.

A police cordon was put in place near Zizzi restaurant where ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia dined before they fell ill.

The man was taken to hospital and there was "no concern" for his health "or any wider risk to the public", police said.

On Twitter, Salisbury Police said: "We are pleased to report that the cordon in place in Castle Street, Salisbury, has been removed and the road has been reopened."

They added the man had been taken to Salisbury District Hospital and was "fully assessed by medical staff".

"We understand that our initial response to the incident may have looked alarming, but we hope you appreciate why we needed to take this highly precautionary measure.

"We thank you all for your patience and understanding."

Image caption Police cordoned off the street after a man fell ill

Earlier a witness, who asked not to be named, said the man involved was a "local homeless guy" who was "sat on the floor, completely conscious, talking".

He said he saw a paramedic putting on a chemical suit while another "was shouting at the man to stay put and stay on the floor".

All the police officers had rubber gloves on, he added.

The Skripals were discovered unconscious on a bench in March after being poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.