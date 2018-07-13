Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kenneth Kiley, pictured with his wife Marion, was hit by a car in Swindon

A man has been charged with murdering a 75-year-old man who died following a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Kenneth Kiley died in hospital on Monday after being hit by a car on Southernwood Drive, Swindon, on Sunday.

Dario Carboni, 24, from Tottenham, London, is also charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man arrested on Monday has been released on bail.