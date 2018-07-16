Image caption Police officers were called to the Grange Park area of Swindon on Sunday

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.

Armed officers were called to the Grange Park area of Swindon, early on Sunday, after the victim arrived at the Great Western Hospital.

The wounded local man, in his 20s, remains in a stable condition.

The suspect, who is also from the town, remains in custody at Gablecross police station. Police are appealing for any witnesses.