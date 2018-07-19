Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Dawn Sturgess died on 8 July after being taken ill on 30 June

The body of Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess has been released.

The mother-of-three, 44, and partner Charlie Rowley, 45, collapsed at his house in Amesbury, Wiltshire, within hours of each other on 30 June.

An inquest heard the results of a post-mortem examination would not be revealed until more tests had been carried out.

Senior coroner David Ridley formally released Ms Sturgess' remains to her family so her funeral could be held.

She died on 8 July after spending nine days in intensive care at Salisbury District Hospital.

Opening the inquest at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court, Mr Ridley confirmed swabs taken from both Ms Sturgess and Mr Rowley tested positive at Porton Down for the nerve agent.

The inquest was adjourned until January.

A murder investigation was launched after Ms Sturgess's death, while Mr Rowley remains seriously ill in hospital.

Image caption Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were poisoned in March, but both survived and were moved to secure locations

Investigators believe the incident is linked to the Novichok poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on 4 March.

According to the Press Association, investigators believe Ms Sturgess was exposed to at least 10 times the amount of nerve agent as the Skripals came into contact with.

Counter-terrorism detectives believe the substance was in a discarded perfume bottle found by the couple somewhere in Salisbury city centre, and Ms Sturgess later sprayed it on to her skin at Mr Rowley's home in Muggleton Road, Amesbury.