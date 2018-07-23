Image copyright Tim Brown Image caption Ian Stanton has defended his decision to allow his son to hang his head over the railway platform edge

The father of a boy photographed with his head over the edge of a railway station platform says his son was never in danger.

Ian Stanton, 46, said a picture posted online which has since gone viral did not portray the incident in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, accurately.

Tim Brown, who took the photo, described it as "absolutely unbelievable".

Mr Stanton is due to talk to British Transport Police.

He said he did not agree with the many hundreds of comments on social media criticising his decision to let his six-year-old son Devon peer at the track from the platform edge on Saturday.

'Inquisitive kid'

"We were on our way to the Bath Carnival and our train was delayed," he said.

"Devon is an inquisitive kid and wanted to pick up a stone or piece of wood from the track as treasure.

"I told him it wasn't a good idea and then he asked if he could have a quick look."

Image caption Mr Stanton described his son Devon as "an inquisitive kid"

Mr Stanton said he was "standing right by" his son and "could see the direction the trains were coming from and the information board".

He said: "I knew the man who took the photo wasn't happy but it is just a snapshot - Devon was there for all of 30 seconds - and all the people who have commented weren't there.

"Anybody who knows me and knows my kids would realise he wasn't in danger."

Mr Stanton added that high speed trains which pass through the station are always announced via the station intercom.

Tim Brown, who took the photo said when he challenged Mr Stanton he was told he was a "do-gooder".

Mr Brown, who works for Network Rail, said he pointed out that freight or unscheduled trains could pass through at any time and he reported the matter to a guard.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they had been made aware of a photograph "which shows a child in a dangerous position".

Mr Stanton said he contacted BTP voluntarily and was due to speak to them to give his side of the story.

BTP said they were awaiting further information prior to launching an investigation.

A spokesman for Great Western Railway (GWR), which manages Trowbridge railway station, said: "Trains often pass through railway stations without stopping and without appearing on any timetable at very high speeds.

"Stay safe by keeping back from the platform edge and behind the yellow line at all times, and listen out for announcements."